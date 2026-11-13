undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Westbound I-635 Vehicle Fire Blocks Lanes in Dallas After Crash
By Isabella Rodriguez,8 days ago
A vehicle fire blocked at least two westbound lanes of Interstate 635 in Dallas around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday after two vehicles collided and the crash caught fire. WFAA reported that the Texas Department of Transportation logged the blockage, and a truck cab was engulfed in flames around 7:30 a.m. Officials told the station the collision produced the fire. The cause is under investigation.