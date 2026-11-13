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Fort Worth's 84-foot Christmas tree arrives in Sundance Square, considered largest in the state
By Alanna Quillen,9 days ago
Fort Worth's holiday season is beginning to take shape with the arrival of an 84-foot Christmas tree in Sundance Square on Friday morning. The Norway spruce, which traveled more than 1,200 miles from Fife Lake, Michigan, is the centerpiece of the city's 80th annual Community Christmas Tree tradition. Crews worked...
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