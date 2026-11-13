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Sanrivatti ONE Hypercar Debuts With a Naturally Aspirated V10 and a Very Different Driving Position
By Robert Cooke,9 days ago
The hypercar world has a new contender, and it apparently didn’t get the memo about following established conventions. Dutch startup Sanrivatti has unveiled the ONE, a radically designed hypercar built around an unusual driver position, a naturally aspirated Judd V10, and a philosophy that puts the driving experience ahead of outright technology.