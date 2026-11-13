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Arjona: Diabetes crisis in the Rio Grande Valley is worse than official statistics show
By Rio Grande Guardian Staff,9 days ago
EDINBURG, Texas – The diabetes epidemic in the Rio Grande Valley is more severe than official public health statistics indicate—and the trend is still moving in the wrong direction, according to Moises Arjona Jr., chief executive officer of Unidos Contra La Diabetes. Speaking at the Edinburg Conference Center...