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Valdosta State pulls away from Thomas University in season opener
8 days ago
Valdosta State turned a six-point halftime lead into a 19-point win Monday night, beating Thomas University 82-63 in its men’s basketball season opener at The Complex. Blaise Wallace led the Blazers with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and DJ Hamlett added 16 points off the bench. Valdosta State shot 50% from the field after halftime as it outscored the Night Hawks 43-30.
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