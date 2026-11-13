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Memphis Youth Symphony Program celebrates 60 years with Diamond Jubilee Gala
By Kacky Walton,8 days ago
Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP) has nurtured the talent of more than 4,000 students throughout the Mid-South since its founding in 1966. Jenny Davis, MYSP's executive director, spoke with Kacky Walton about the program's history, its alumni's successes, and its upcoming 60th Anniversary Diamond Jubilee Gala. MYSP alumni have gone...