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Review: The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! at The Coterie
By Allie Cole,7 days ago
My girls were absolutely thrilled when I told them we were going to see The Pigeon Gets a Big Time Holiday Extravaganza! at The Coterie. The Pigeon, Elephant and Piggie are some of their favorite characters from Mo Willems’ beloved books, so they were genuinely giddy, jumping up and down with excitement when they heard we’d be seeing them onstage!