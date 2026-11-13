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Fayetteville State Seeks First Win Against West Virginia State at Earl Lloyd Classic
5 days ago
Matchup: Fayetteville State Broncos vs. West Virginia State Yellow Jackets. Location: Walker Convocation Center, Institute, W.Va. Links to Broadcast, Live Stats: fsubroncos.com/gameday. The Fayetteville State men's basketball team continues its season-opening road trip Friday night when the Broncos face West Virginia State in the Earl Lloyd Classic at the Walker...
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