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Football Hosts Texas in Home Finale on Saturday in Death Valley
By Harrison Valentine,8 days ago
BATON ROUGE – No. 21 LSU returns to Tiger Stadium for its final home game of the 2026 regular season, hosting No. 6 Texas for a Saturday night in Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. ESPN’s Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will bring you the action on the radio.