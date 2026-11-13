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Grounded Dreams: Breda Ba.75 – The Italian Observation Gunship Canceled During Testing
By Kapil Kajal,8 days ago
In 1937, the Italian Royal Air Force (Regia Aeronautica) asked Breda to design a dedicated reconnaissance aircraft derived from the Ba. 65. The new aircraft needed to work closely with the Ba.65 and escort fighters during missions. It was designed to operate effectively at tactical depth and to support ground forces. The aircraft was also expected to carry out long-range reconnaissance flights on its own. Designer-engineer Giuseppe Panzeri developed the Ba.75 from a modified version of the Ba. 65. It had a modified wing, tail, and engine. The new aircraft was about 20% larger than its predecessor. It had an all-metal structure, except for the aileron skins. The rudder skin was made of duralumin. The Breda Ba.75 was different from its predecessor because it was designed as a high-wing monoplane. In the observer’s cabin area, it had a well-glazed lower fuselage that could fit a camera and a third crewman. The gunner covered the lower rear with a movable machine gun and attacked ground targets.