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Pope John Dinner Theatre to be Sunday night, November 22
By Lynell Morgan,8 days ago
This year, the Pope John XXIII Central Catholic One-Act Team is performing “Supermodels in Jeopardy” by Jonathan Dorf. All of the world’s supermodels (except for two guys from Iceland who missed their flight) are gathered for the International Convention of Supermodels. So, when the convention center collapses, it traps the entire supermodel community in their dressing rooms beneath the rubble. Can the convention organizers find a way to rescue them? Do they want to? Will the interns take the blame? What would the world be like without supermodels?