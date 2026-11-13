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Half of International Air Accident Probes Lack Final Reports
By Matt Ryan,8 days ago
Nearly half of commercial aviation accidents tracked by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) from 2018 through 2023 lacked completed investigations, according to figures highlighted Thursday at the International Aviation Safety Summit in Montreal. A 2025 submission to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) found that only 140 of 268 qualifying accidents had completed investigations.