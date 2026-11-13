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Hickory Stick to close for several weeks after fire at Shreveport restaurant
By Kennedy Wells,9 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Hickory Stick will temporarily close for the next few weeks after a fire at its Youree Drive location, the business announced. Firefighters told KSLA the fire likely started in an outdoor pit area behind the restaurant. About 20 units responded to the scene, and firefighters said there may be slight smoke damage inside.
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