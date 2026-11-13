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Another Pre-Filled Sandbag Giveaway Set for Saturday at LACo Fire Stations
By Contributing Editor,9 days ago
Free sandbags will be available Saturday from select Los Angeles County Fire Department stations, where residents can receive up to 25 free pre-filled sandbags. The distributions will continue at various locations through Nov. 28, department officials said. “Preparation begins before emergencies occur, and small steps go a long way in...