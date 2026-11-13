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WATCH: Jameis Winston Tries to Draw Commanders Offside by Singing ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’
By Dylan Gwinn,9 days ago
Jameis Winston didn’t spend much time on the field Thursday night, but he arguably stole the show. Winston, now used by the Giants exclusively in short-yardage situations, entered the game for a critical third-and-1 late in the fourth quarter. However, because the Giants had no intention of running a play, Winston was tasked with drawing the Commanders offside. In this pursuit, the longtime NFL vet sang Who Let the Dogs Out as part of his snap cadence.