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Microsoft Outlook Slowing Recovering but Effects Continue Impacting Customers
By Contributing Editor,9 days ago
Microsoft Outlook was slowly coming back online Friday following a global outage that impacted untold thousands of individuals and businesses who struggled to access their email and other electronic services. It remained unclear what prompted the outage, which began Thursday morning and impacted public and private customers, but Microsoft officials...