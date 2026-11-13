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Twitch debuts shoppable, skippable ads as TwitchCon feels growing pains
By Peter Adams,7 days ago
Twitch unveiled a pair of new ad formats as it kicks off its creator and fan conference TwitchCon this weekend, according to news shared with Marketing Dive. The Amazon-owned livestreaming service on Friday launched an in-stream shoppable ad product in open desktop beta for advertisers in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the platform in December will roll out a skippable ad offering in open beta.