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Donald Trump Jr., prediction market Kalshi sever ties
By UPI,8 days ago
Nov. 13 (UPI) — The prediction market Kalshi said Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. will no longer serve as an adviser after his company heavily invested in its competitor. Trump Jr. has agreed to part ways with Kalshi after his investment firm, 1789 Capital, invested heavily in Polymarket, The New York Times reported. Trump Jr.’s spokesperson confirmed to The Times that the split was mutual.