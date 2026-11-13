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Missouri hemp businesses clear shelves or close shop as new THC restrictions take effect
By Missouri Independent,9 days ago
Hemp retailers across Missouri slashed prices, cleared shelves and, in some cases, gave away products this week as they prepared for a new state law restricting the sale of hemp-derived THC. Clearance bins appeared on gas station countertops. Smoke shops emptied display cases. And in one small Missouri town, those...
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