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Heel Tough Blog: Stock Report- UConn
7 days ago
Saturday was an important game for the Tar Heels as they traveled to Connecticut looking to pick up a victory to get things back on track towards a bowl. While it may not have been a blowout, the team picked up its first win of the season over an FBS opponent that didn’t come down to the final drive, as they beat the Huskies 38-21. As the team now turns its attention to a highly anticipated matchup in Kenan Stadium on Saturday with Louisville, here’s a look at who’s trending up and who’s trending down.