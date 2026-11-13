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West Yarmouth Man Arrested in Multi-Agency Drug Trafficking Probe; More Than a Kilogram of Cocaine and Hundreds of Grams of Fentanyl Seized
By Robert Bastille,8 days ago
WEST YARMOUTH, MASSACHUSETTS — Yarmouth Police Detectives, working with officers from the Barnstable and Harwich police departments and the Drug Enforcement Administration, executed search warrants Wednesday at a West Yarmouth address and a local storage facility. The operation led to the arrest of Gustavo Da Silva, 24, of West Yarmouth, and the recovery of substantial quantities of illegal narcotics and cash, according to a Yarmouth Police Department media statement.