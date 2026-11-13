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Copperas Cove EDC increases funding for business improvement grants
By Editorial,7 days ago
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation has increased its funding for the Business Improvement Reimbursement Grant Program for fiscal year 2026-2027. As of Oct. 1, the CCEDC has allocated $30,000 for the Business Improvement Reimbursement Grant Program, an increase from the $25,000 allocated last fiscal year. During fiscal year 2025-2026,...