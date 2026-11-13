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Coralville Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years in Federal Prison for Firearm and Receipt of Child Pornography
By Press Release,9 days ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Coralville, Iowa man was sentenced on November 12, 2026, to 140 months in federal prison for two counts of possession of an unregistered firearm and one count of receipt of child pornography. According to public court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Edward Ian Whitehouse,...