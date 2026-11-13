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Heel Tough Blog: Georgia Preview
8 days ago
After three games against mid-major competition, the Tar Heels take a step up in competition tonight, as Carolina hosts the Georgia Bulldogs out of the SEC, a year after UGA made the NCAA Tournament. Carolina enters tonight’s game with an undefeated record of 3-0, but the wins have come against Western Carolina (80-72), Wofford (109-70), and most recently Wyoming (76-63), and you can tell by the final scores of the wins over WCU and Wyoming that the performances were less than inspiring. This goes without saying, but if Carolina plays the way they played in those games tonight, they run the risk of earning their first loss of the season and seeing their 21-game winning streak at the Smith Center come to an end. On the other hand, if Carolina were to win, this game will more than likely register as a Quad 2 win later on down the road.