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LANL Moves High Performance Computing to Open-Source, Scalable Systems Management
9 days ago
Majority of Los Alamos computing now runs on OpenCHAMI framework. Nov. 13, 2026 — Los Alamos National Laboratory reached a milestone recently with the completion of its move of most production computing to Open, Composable, Heterogenous, Adaptable, Management Infrastructure (OpenCHAMI). The OpenCHAMI framework offers modern systems-management methods with built-in flexibility for sites like Los Alamos to deploy their preferred tools. In total, seven Los Alamos production clusters totaling more than 11,000 compute nodes now run on OpenCHAMI.