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Illinois Helps Lead National Push To Stop Illegal Robocalls
9 days ago
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is helping lead a bipartisan group of 49 attorney generals asking the FCC to tighten its robocall rules. The group wants federal regulators to verify what phone companies say they’re doing to block illegal calls and make it easier to cut off providers that break the rules. The request builds on a crackdown that began last year with warnings to 37 smaller phone providers. It later expanded to four major companies that carry calls between networks.