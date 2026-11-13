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The week in GRC: ExxonMobil files legal challenge against EU carbon capture rules as White House sends its SEC, CFTC picks to the Senate
By Natalie Bannerman,7 days ago
This week’s governance, compliance and risk-management stories from around the web. – ExxonMobil has launched a legal challenge against the European Union’s (EU) carbon capture rules, escalating its opposition to the bloc’s climate regulations. According to the Financial Times (paywall), the US oil major has begun arbitration...