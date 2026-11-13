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Note on Gunther Losing to Trick Williams in Dark Match Amid Reports of Him Refusing to Travel to Saudi Arabia For WWE Crown Jewel
By Yash Mittal,8 days ago
As previously reported, Gunther vs. Finn Balor was initially advertised outside the original venue for WWE Crown Jewel, leading to speculation about the match taking place at the November 7 event. That obviously didn’t happen, and Dave Meltzer subsequently reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the match didn’t take place...