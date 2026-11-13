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State drops indictment against Wildwood mayor, commissioner
By David Wildstein,9 days ago
The state has dismissed its criminal indictment against Wildwood Mayor Ernie Troiano, Jr., and Commissioner Steve Mikulski, ending a lengthy legal battle over allegations that he improperly received taxpayer-funded health benefits while serving in public office. The charges were originally brought by the embattled Office of Public Integrity and Accountability...
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