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Lendeborg, Podziemski set to give Warriors a glimpse at post-Steph Curry era
By Monte Poole, Warriors Insider,8 days ago
For those curious about where the Warriors will stand once Stephen Curry hangs up his sneakers, the preview has arrived. With Curry out for several weeks, the only two players already identified as members of the post-Steph era will be front and center. The extended auditions of Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski begin Friday night in San Antonio against the imposing Spurs.