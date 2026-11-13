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Trey Miguel Comments on His TNA Contract Situation
By Yash Mittal,8 days ago
Former TNA X-Division Champion Trey Miguel recently provided an update on his contract situation with the company. After initially parting ways with the promotion at the start of the year, Miguel returned to TNA Wrestling on a six-month deal. In June, Trey signed another deal, which he, during a recent conversation with Cultaholic Wrestling, revealed was another six-month contract.