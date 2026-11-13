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Video: Driver extricated after vehicle rolls on its side in Chatham
8 days ago
CHATHAM – A driver apparently lost control causing their vehicle to roll on its side. The crash happened shortly after 11 AM Friday on Happy Valley Road off Ridgevale Road. Firefighters assisted the driver out of the vehicle and EMTs evaluated her. Chatham Police are investigating if a medical condition may have led to the crash. Further details were not immediately available.