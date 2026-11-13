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Packers to Hold Special Armed Forces Enlistment Ceremony Sunday
By Mike Leischner,9 days ago
GREEN BAY, WI (WSAU) — The Green Bay Packers will hold a special enlistment ceremony during Sunday’s Salute to Service game. The team has announced that more than 100 people will take the oath of service, joining all six branches of the armed forces. U.S. Army Major Seth Mickelson, commander of the Milwaukee Military Entrance Processing Station, will administer the oath.
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