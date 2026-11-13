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Environmental group documents potential 'super-emitter event' in gas release near Laredo
By Texas Public Radio,8 days ago
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning. An environmental organization says it has documented significant releases of pollution from a natural gas facility near Laredo. Earthworks says the emissions of methane and other possible hazardous chemicals were captured...