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Google Launches Gemini 4 Hydrogen With Faster Coding and Agentic AI Capabilities
By ODSC Team,8 days ago
Google has introduced Gemini 4 Hydrogen, a new AI model designed to improve coding, automation, and agentic workflows. What makes Gemini 4 Hydrogen different from Google’s existing models? The company says Hydrogen combines faster execution, improved reasoning, and lower operational costs, allowing developers and enterprises to complete complex tasks more efficiently.