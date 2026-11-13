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Berkshire girls’ cross country wraps up OHSAA Division III state meet by taking sixth place
By Daniel Sherriff,8 days ago
Although the Berkshire Badgers girls’ cross country team was comprised of five freshmen this season, they never showed fear. It was the same at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state meet at Fortress Obetz last Saturday, as Berkshire finished in sixth place, scoring 220 points with a 6-17-58-62-77 finish.