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Central Alabama Community College earns two ACCA Exemplary Program Awards
By SylacaugaNews.com Digital Team,8 days ago
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. – Central Alabama Community College has received statewide recognition for its efforts to strengthen workforce development and support student success. The college was named a recipient of two 2026 Alabama Community College Association Exemplary Program Awards, earning honors in the Workforce Development and Support Services categories.
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