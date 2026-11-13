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What Happens to a Power Fantasy Deferred?
By Rebecca Tushnet,5 days ago
Adam Becker, More Everything Forever: AI Overlords, Space Empires, and Silicon Valley's Crusade to Control the Fate of Humanity (2025). More Everything Forever is a tour through the dumb things that rich white men in Silicon Valley believe. Adam Becker cogently demonstrates that, by the same logic that leads these folks to endorse the death of people in the present to improve the chances of having trillions of people a million years in the future, the whole project is nonsensical. For example, if energy use continues to grow at the same rate as it does now, “3,700 years from right now, we’d be using all the energy produced by all the stars in the observable universe. If Bezos believes that ceasing to grow our energy usage must lead to a culture of stagnation, he’d better get used to the idea.”