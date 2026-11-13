undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
What are fair expectations for Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start vs. Seahawks?
By Caroline FentonJason Fitz,8 days ago
What are fair expectations for Fernando Mendoza in his first NFL start vs. Seahawks?. Yahoo Sports Daily hosts Jason Fitz and Caroline Fenton are joined by Jori Epstein who breaks down what to expect from Fernando Mendoza and the Las Vegas Raiders in Mendoza's first NFL start against the Seattle Seahawks. Watch the full episode of Yahoo Sports Daily on YouTube or YahooSports.TV.