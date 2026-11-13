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1-year-old falls from third-floor balcony, with parents facing child abuse charges: report
By JESSICA A. BOTELHO,9 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (TNND) — A North Carolina couple was arrested after their 1-year-old baby boy fell from a third-floor balcony while they were sleeping, according to reports. Online records from the Wake County Bureau of Forensic Services show Jawon Lee Whitley, 28, and Saniyah Monchaye Person, 26, were each charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury.