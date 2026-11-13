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Gary Schools to Host Holiday Help Fair December 18, Bringing Resources and Holiday Cheer to Families
By Crusader Staff,7 days ago
As the holiday season approaches, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) is preparing to bring families, local organizations and community leaders together for a day of giving, support and celebration. The district will host its second annual Holiday Help Fair on Friday, December 18, 2026, at the Gary Public Library...
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