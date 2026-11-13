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Thompson, Lucas to meet Dems in middle on farm bill
By Hagstrom Report,8 days ago
House Agriculture Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, R-Pa., said he would negotiate with Democrats on a two-year delay in implementation of a provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act requiring states to pay a portion of the cost of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits depending on the state’s payment error rate, Politico reported this week.