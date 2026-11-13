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Florida’s Turnpike closed in both directions in Martin County; truck jackknifed
By Eric Weiss,9 days ago
What are the mile marker ranges for the northbound closure on Florida’s Turnpike?. How does the police activity closure affect northbound traffic in Martin County?. A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a pickup truck closed all northbound lanes of Florida’s Turnpike near Mile Marker 137 in Palm City on Friday, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.
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