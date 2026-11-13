undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Carolyn Hugley Nominated to Lead Georgia House
By Wane Hailes,4 days ago
Columbus lawmaker nominated to lead Georgia House as Democrats prepare to reclaim majority for first time in more than two decades. State Rep. Carolyn Hugley of Columbus is poised to make Georgia history after House Democrats nominated her to become the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives, marking a historic shift in leadership at the state Capitol.