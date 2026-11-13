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Glamping reservations now open at Blackwater Falls State Park, 3 other WV parks
By WDTV News Staff,9 days ago
DAVIS, W.Va (WDTV) - You can now reserve a glamping stay at Blackwater Falls State Park and three other West Virginia State Parks. Governor Patrick Morrisey announced that reservations are open for 32 new glamping accommodations at four West Virginia state parks, including Blackwater Falls. The state says the project expands overnight lodging options and brings in new private investment.
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