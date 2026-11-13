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My Mother’s Community Garden expands food access on Peoria’s Southside
By Peoria, IL, USA 104.9 The Wolf My Mother's Community Garden,8 days ago
PEORIA (25News Now) – A community garden on Peoria’s Southside is helping families gain access to fresh produce while providing educational opportunities and resources to the neighborhood. What started as a family tradition has grown into a community resource known as My Mother’s Community Garden, which has now...
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