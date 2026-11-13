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Thank You, Trump, for Making America Great Again!
By Wane Hailes,4 days ago
Mr. President, I never thought I would say these words, but here they are: Thank you, Donald Trump. Thank you for making America great again!. You promised the American people you would do it. You traveled across this country wearing those red hats, standing before packed arenas, declaring that you alone could restore America's greatness. And after the political earthquake of the 2026 midterm elections, I have to give you credit.