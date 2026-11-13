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Audience Analysis: CFP Rankings Show up big after two shows; LSU-Alabama best for ESPN yet
By Austin Karp,9 days ago
The initial CFP Rankings Show on ESPN on Nov. 3 averaged 861,000 viewers, up 21% from the first show last season and marks the best opening rankings reveal show since 2021, even as the program went head-to-head with Election Night coverage. This week, the second CFP Rankings Show, which aired between the Champions Classic basketball games, drew 1.9 million viewers, up 17% and the best Tuesday CFP Rankings Show since 2022.