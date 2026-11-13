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AI Couldn’t Prevent Nvidia CEO’s Demise. What’s Next for the Chipmaker?
By Spencer Chin,7 days ago
In the era of AI can do (at least almost) anything, perhaps no person is as identifiable with AI’s rise as Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of multibillion dollar chipmaker Nvidia, whose high-speed GPUs are powering the burgeoning AI infrastructure that can crunch data in milliseconds. But it looks like no AI governance could have prevented the now former Nvidia CEO from getting into an affair with a Chinese tech executive rumored to be a spy, and an alleged affair with another Nvidia executive, alarming Nvidia’s governing board, which forced his abrupt resignation Thursday morning.