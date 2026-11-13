undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Laura Alaina to headline Wednesday show at 2027 Brown County Fair
By KSDN News,9 days ago
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Hub City Radio)- The Brown County Fair announced their first Headliner for the 2027 fair on their Facebook page Friday morning. Alaina is a member of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, T.N. She has three #1 country hits in her career. They are “Road Less Traveled”, “One Beer” with Hardy and Devin Dawson, and “What Ifs” with Kane Brown.